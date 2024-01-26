Top track

Fleetwood Mac - The Chain

Fleetmac Wood presents Silver Storms Ball

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJBirmingham
£20.74

Fleetwood Mac - The Chain
Event information

Not a tribute, but a rave and AV show that reworks the classic-rock sound of the Mac into a spectrum of electronic genres. Remixes of the hits and plenty of deep-cuts ready for the chiffon-filled dance floor. This is a tunnel-visioned, all-night journey. I...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fleetmac Wood (UK).
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FLEETMAC WOOD

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

