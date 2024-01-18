DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Science of ADHD

The Guildhall
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkNorthampton
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Limited Tickets available on the door from 6.30pm

A simple scroll through Instagram or TikTok and you’ll be left questioning: do I have ADHD? The rise in ADHD in adults is undeniable. But only over the last decade has ADHD been formally recognised in the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks

Lineup

Venue

The Guildhall

St. Giles Square, Northampton, NN1 1DE, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
220 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.