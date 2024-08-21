Top track

Wednesday - Chosen to Deserve

Wednesday

CHALK
Wed, 21 Aug 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
Event information

A Wednesday song is a quilt. A short story collection, a half-memory, a patchwork of portraits of the American south, disparate moments that somehow make sense as a whole. Karly Hartzman, the songwriter/vocalist/guitarist at the helm of the project, is a s...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

Wednesday

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

