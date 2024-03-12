Top track

MaMaMa - Le loup devient oiseau

MaMaMa

La Boule Noire
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MaMaMa est loin de débarquer dans le paysage musical français. Car derrière MaMaMa s’épanouit Petit Prince, à la tête du label Pain Surprises depuis dix ans, et qui opère dans ce nouveau projet une mutation depuis son premier album « Les plus beaux matins...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Alias.
Lineup

MaMaMa

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

