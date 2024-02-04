Top track

Alien Chicks + Saloon Dion

The Lanes
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
Selling fast
About

Alien Chicks are a Brixton based post-punk power trio, whose music explores a whole mix of genres including jazz, rap, latin, and math rock. Their songs are a surreal social commentary packed with punchy rhythms and eclectic time signatures. Their youthful...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Saloon Dion, Alien Chicks

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

