Top track

TELYKAST - Somebody Else - TWINSICK Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TWINSICK

Ember Music Hall
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRichmond
From $14.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TELYKAST - Somebody Else - TWINSICK Remix
Got a code?

About

TWINSICK: HARD LAUNCH TOUR
Opening Djs will be Announced Soon

Prepare to be swept away by TWINSICK's infectious energy and incredible musical prowess. Their unique blend of genres promises an unforgettable experience, whether you're a long-time fan or d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

TWINSICK

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.