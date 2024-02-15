DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TWINSICK: HARD LAUNCH TOUR
Opening Djs will be Announced Soon
Prepare to be swept away by TWINSICK's infectious energy and incredible musical prowess. Their unique blend of genres promises an unforgettable experience, whether you're a long-time fan or d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.