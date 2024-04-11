Top track

Caravan Palace

Le Krakatoa
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMérignac
€32.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Premier extrait de leur nouvel et cinquième album attendu pour le printemps 2024, Caravan Palace dévoile le single « MAD » : un mélange cinglant et exaltant de sons vintage et d’électronique. Ce cocktail musical insolite et unique qui emprunte au jazz et a...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Transrock.

3 Av. Victor Hugo, 33700 Mérignac, France
Doors open7:30 pm

