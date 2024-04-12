Top track

HotWax - Baked Beans

DIY Now & Next Tour 2024 - Hotwax + Special Guest: Aziya

The Cluny
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kili Presents

DIY NOW AND NEXT TOUR 2024

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Kilimanjaro.

Lineup

Aziya, HotWax

Venue

The Cluny

36 Lime Street, Newcastle NE1 2PQ
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

