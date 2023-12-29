Top track

PULSE003

Phonox
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PULSE003. IN THE PERFECT VENUE FOR YOU TO MOVE YOUR BODY.

ELECTRONIC SETTINGS ALL NIGHT.

DOORS CLOSE 1AM.

WARNING: FLASHING LIGHTS WILL BE USED. BRING SUNGLASSES.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by No Signal.

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

