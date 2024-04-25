DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lazy Habits

The Forge
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ever since Questlove from The Roots picked up his drumsticks and gathered up a selection of kindred musical spirits in Philadelphia way back when, live bands within hip hop have been a cause for celebration. And today, carrying on that tradition, is the mi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

Venue

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

