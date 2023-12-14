DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chloe Petts: Golden Hours

The Bill Murray
Thu, 14 Dec, 5:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8
About

Chloe Petts wants to become a clip comedian. Come and join her as she records some of her best bits so that she can become a viral sensation. "Has the audience in stitches" - Metro.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Chloe Petts

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open4:30 pm

