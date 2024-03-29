Top track

Andrea Vanzo - Dreaming to Fly

Andrea Vanzo in Berlin

Musicbraurei
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€33.05

About

Andrea Vanzo is an award-winning musician and composer based in Bologna, Italy. His music often evokes a nostalgic and warm atmosphere developed through a post-minimalist style. He merges modern classical with elements of the pop soundscape to create a new...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por ItaliaES.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andrea Vanzo

Venue

Musicbraurei

Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10405 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

