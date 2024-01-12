DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

kLL sMTH

PLATFORM
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
$22.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

kLL sMTH with support from Mlotik

Jan 12th 2024

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sub Conscious Production
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

