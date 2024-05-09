DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bailey J Mills: Unfiltered & Scummy

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 9 May 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £26.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOORS 6:30PM / SHOW 7:30PM

Bailey J Mills makes a triumphant return to the stage with their highly-anticipated touring show, “Bailey J Mills: Unfiltered & Scummy!”

Get ready to be swept off your feet into a whirlwind of laughter with the sensational come...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Bailey J Mills

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
1250 capacity

