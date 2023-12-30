Top track

Listen Saturdays | Boris, Anthony Lopez + More

Sat, 30 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us this December 30th as Transmit Records boss Boris takes over Listen Brooklyn, Bushwick's newest nightlife focused lounge-setting featuring state of the art sound, lighting, visuals, and more. Limited entry is available for this intimate soiree show...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Listen Brooklyn
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Boris

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

