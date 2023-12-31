Top track

Capodanno 2024 - Fortezza Nuova Livorno

Fortezza Nuova
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLivorno
€15

About

CAPODANNO 2024 - NYE @ fortezza nuova livorno

31 DICEMBRE 2024

Start ore 23:00

---------------------------Line Up

[sala degli archi]

MERCE ELETTRICA djset

James Russian - Samuel Es - Redmond - Guaro

[sala del forno]

Weekend Martyr Live

Bad Fa...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fortezza Elettrica srls.

Lineup

Weekend Martyr

Venue

Fortezza Nuova

Scali della Fortezza Nuova, 57123 Livorno LI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

