CAPODANNO 2024 - NYE @ fortezza nuova livorno
31 DICEMBRE 2024
Start ore 23:00
---------------------------Line Up
[sala degli archi]
MERCE ELETTRICA djset
James Russian - Samuel Es - Redmond - Guaro
[sala del forno]
Weekend Martyr Live
Bad Fa...
