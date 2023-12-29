DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FREE NRG
Timbre Room - Friday, December 29, 2023
Mac Tray @mactrayy
10-11p
Tracey Wong (黃麗塋) aka DJ Mac Tray, is a Teochew American artist who makes you wanna dance. From her selections of House, Disco, Funk, and more, her deepest joy about spinnin’ is...
