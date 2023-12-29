DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FREE NRG

Timbre Room
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FREE NRG

Timbre Room - Friday, December 29, 2023

Mac Tray @mactrayy

10-11p

Tracey Wong (黃麗塋) aka DJ Mac Tray, is a Teochew American artist who makes you wanna dance. From her selections of House, Disco, Funk, and more, her deepest joy about spinnin’ is...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

