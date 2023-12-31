DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kill Bill: Volume Cunt

C'mon Everybody
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WHERE’S BILL ⁉️ Bitch idk ! But what I do know is where you’re gonna be for your early NYE shenanigans. @cxntycreations presents KILL BILL: VOLUME CUNT ! A night full of ASSassins and a whole lotta cxnt. SAVE THE DATE and prepare to be slayed.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

