DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WHERE’S BILL ⁉️ Bitch idk ! But what I do know is where you’re gonna be for your early NYE shenanigans. @cxntycreations presents KILL BILL: VOLUME CUNT ! A night full of ASSassins and a whole lotta cxnt. SAVE THE DATE and prepare to be slayed.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.