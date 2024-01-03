DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Patrick Shirioshi, Anastasia Coope, Moon Diagrams

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Wed, 3 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is a 21+ event. Patrick Shirioshi, Anastasia Coope, Moon Diagrams, Rusty Santos, Dean Spunt (DJ)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse.
$
Lineup

1
Shirin Shirinov, Anastasia Coope, Moon Diagrams and 1 more

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

