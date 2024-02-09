DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ex Hen / Cabaret Fantôme

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€11.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
EX HEN (Sortie de résidence / Nouveau show)
Cabaret Fantôme (Release Party Vinyle "Seas Of Light")

Tout public
Présenté par Black Speech Production
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cabaret Fantôme

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

