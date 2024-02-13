DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Manik MC

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Manik MC heads to Hootananny for his biggest headline show to date

Effortlessley blending Classic UK Hip-Hop and Jazz with concious lyrics influenced by relationships and inner-city surroundings.

Manik explores the marginalised and uncertain position of...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Manik MC

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.