Favela : We Fuck Monday ! (Baile funk/HipHop/Afro)

Tzar
Sun, 10 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**Fusion de Folie ce Dimanche au Vendome Club! **

Ce dimanche 10 décembre 2023, préparez-vous pour la rencontre explosive de deux soirées légendaires : Favela et Fuck Monday! Ça va chauffer au 9 rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, de minuit jusqu'à 6h du matin, au...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Majors Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cyber Dj Junior, SYT, DJ Rplay

Venue

Tzar

94 Rue D'amsterdam, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

