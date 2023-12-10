DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
**Fusion de Folie ce Dimanche au Vendome Club! **
Ce dimanche 10 décembre 2023, préparez-vous pour la rencontre explosive de deux soirées légendaires : Favela et Fuck Monday! Ça va chauffer au 9 rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, de minuit jusqu'à 6h du matin, au...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.