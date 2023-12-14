DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GET A ROOM @ The End w/ The Analysts & more

The End
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsBrooklyn
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Entry will be limited at the door, so reserving a free ticket is recommended.

We are throwing a party called Get a Room, it'll be the most fun you can have on a Thursday night.

DJ's and Musicians from across New York will provide a night of techno, elect...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The End.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.