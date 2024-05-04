Top track

Anything For You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ledisi

Manchester Academy 2
Sat, 4 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£24.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anything For You
Got a code?

About

Arguably one of the most gifted RnB singers of her generation. A genuine vocal force of nature.

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Soulgigs.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ledisi

Venue

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.