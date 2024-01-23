DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate the release of T0SKA’S new single/video “Ivan Sings” with Um, Jennifer?, Theadoore, and Ben Pagano! Trans slut rock meets electroclash meets jazz-informed goodness and psychedelic visuals by living legend Preston Spurlock.
