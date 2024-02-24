Top track

James Senese - James is back

James Senese JNC "Stiamo cercando il mondo tour"

Hacienda
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50

About

In più di mezzo secolo di carriera JAMES SENESE ha attraversato generi, epoche, mode, senza lasciarsi mai corrompere in nome del mercato. L’energia e la rabbia del suo sax, e della sua voce, contraddistinguono le sue performance live, fatte di coraggio e d...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hacienda di Popi e Renato srl.

Lineup

James Senese

Venue

Hacienda

Via Dei Cluniacensi 68, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

