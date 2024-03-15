Top track

Your Name

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Housy w/ Themba @ CDLC

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 11:59 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Your Name
Got a code?

About

(ESP) Con motivo del 20 aniversario de CDLC Barcelona, nace HOUSY una sesión mensual en la que podréis bailar los mejores artistas House Music del panorama internacional.

VIP TABLES: Contact us by instagram at housy_barcelona

(ENG) On the occasion of th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Edu Natored, Piem, Themba

Venue

CDLC Barcelona | Carpe Diem Lounge Club

Passeig Marítim De La Barceloneta 32, 08003 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.