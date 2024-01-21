DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Asheville Asian Culture Festival Gala

Eulogy
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
PartyAsheville
$27.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us for the grand finale of the Asheville Asian Culture Festival - our fundraising gala! With a fashion show, performances by artists featured in the festival, as well as live music for the dance floor, the Gala is a celebration of its vibrant tapestry...

This is an all ages event
Presented by WNC AAPI
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.