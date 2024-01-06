Top track

Pino D'Angiò - Questo amore è un motore

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pino D'Angiò with Disco Stupenda at Alcazar

Alcazar Live
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pino D'Angiò - Questo amore è un motore
Got a code?

About

ROMA, è una notte d’amore e qualcosa succede

SABATO 6 GENNAIO Disco Stupenda e Alcazar presentano il live di PINO D’ANGIO, icona della disco italiana per una notte da impazzire.

A girare i dischi:

Tommiboy (Disco Stupenda)

Andrea Esu

Questo è un evento 19+
Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

Pino D’Angiò

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.