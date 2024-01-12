DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sleep Kult/Skrude/Powerhouse

The Beehive SLC
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSalt Lake City
$12.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sleep Cult, Skrude, and Powerhouse Ring in the new year with a night of true chaos and rad music

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Beehive.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Beehive SLC

666 State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

