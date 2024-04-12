DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

b1n0 RCC

Absenta
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
From €10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
b1n0 presenta Blue Screen (Foehn Records, 2024) una proposta musical única que redefineix els límits de la creació sonora. Amb una estructura que prescindeix d’un cantant fixe, el duet s'ha vestit de diverses maneres, utilitzant el format featuring per col...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.
Lineup

B1N0

Venue

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

