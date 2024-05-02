DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soufian Live 2024

Batschkapp
Thu, 2 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsFrankfurt
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Soufian, mit bürgerlichem Namen Soufian Amakran, ist ein deutscher Rapper aus Offenbach am Main, geboren am 31 Juli 1996. Seine Musik zeichnet sich durch ehrliche Texte aus, die oft Einblicke in seine persönliche Lebensgeschichte und seine Erfahrungen in O...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von AZZLACKZ und dq agency.
Lineup

Soufian

Venue

Batschkapp

Batschkapp, Gwinnerstr. 5, Frankfurt, Hesse 60388, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

