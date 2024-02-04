DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA Filmforum: Orlando, My Political Biography

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:30 pm
FilmLos Angeles
From $8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Los Angeles Filmforum, Semiotext(e), and LA OLA present Orlando: My Political Biography, the 2023 French documentary feature directed by Paul B. Preciado.

One of the most highly acclaimed films of 2023, Orlando: My Political Biography, despite some under-...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LA Filmforum, Semiotext(e), and LA OLA
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

