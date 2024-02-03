DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Uragano Vol. 4 - live set DADA’

Angelo Mai
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🌪️Il quarto Uragano sta per arrivare in città! 🌪️

Franz Aprili
Dadà - live set
Funk Pope - dj set

DADA’

Gaia Eleonora Cipollaro, in arte DADA’, è nata a Napoli nel 1995. Dopo essersi presentata sulle scene musicali nel 2021 con la trilogia di sing...

Questo è un evento 18+
ScuderieMArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

