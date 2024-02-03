DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🌪️Il quarto Uragano sta per arrivare in città! 🌪️
Franz Aprili
Dadà - live set
Funk Pope - dj set
DADA’
Gaia Eleonora Cipollaro, in arte DADA’, è nata a Napoli nel 1995. Dopo essersi presentata sulle scene musicali nel 2021 con la trilogia di sing...
