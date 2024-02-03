DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Uragano Vol. 4 - DADA’ live / Tyler ov Gaia djset

Angelo Mai
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Scuderie MArteLive presenta Uragano vol. 4

⚡Sabato 3 febbraio all’Angelo Mai di Roma Tyler ov Gaia, DADA', Piove., Tropicodiscosafari con Marco Buscema, Franz Aprili e Funk Pope

Uragano non si ferma e si prepara ad un appuntamento ricco di contenuti. Scu...

Questo è un evento 18+
ScuderieMArteLive
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.