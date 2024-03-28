Top track

Tam Tam

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Venna

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tam Tam
Got a code?

About

After learning piano from the tender age of six, a young Venna moved onto the Alto Sax at 12 years old, and the rest is history; attending performing arts school to hone his craft, joining bands for a number of different acts.

Having worked with the likes...

Presented by Amigas & Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venna

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs