DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"Shaw brings the quirks and character tics of everyday living into poignant, ironic and often euphoric focus… smart and soulful" John Fordham, The Guardian
Multi-award winner as best jazz vocalist - BBC Jazz Awards 2007 and 2004 and Parliamentary Jazz Awa...
Yes, the venue is accessible for all abilities.
Yes, there is free parking on the street.
This event is suitable for age 10+
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.