Top track

Ian Shaw - Greek Street Friday

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ian Shaw and Jamie Safir in Greek Street Friday

The Jazz Sanctuary
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:45 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ian Shaw - Greek Street Friday
Got a code?

About

"Shaw brings the quirks and character tics of everyday living into poignant, ironic and often euphoric focus… smart and soulful" John Fordham, The Guardian

Multi-award winner as best jazz vocalist - BBC Jazz Awards 2007 and 2004 and Parliamentary Jazz Awa...

This is an 10+ event
Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ian Shaw, Jamie Safir

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:15 pm

FAQs

Is the venue fully accessible?

Yes, the venue is accessible for all abilities.

Is there parking?

Yes, there is free parking on the street.

Is there an age limit

This event is suitable for age 10+

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.