SYNTHICIDE: Pelada, Clock Serum

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Montreal-basee Pelada, the duo of singer Chris Vargas and producer Tobias Rochman, will headline SYNTHICIDE with their iconic blend of of urgent Spanish language vocals centered around themes of power, control, social justice with hardware samplers, synths...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Lineup

Pelada

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

