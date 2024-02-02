DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In celebration of Ian Wellman’s newest album, The Night The Stars Fell, available through Ash International, Ian Wellman will be performing pieces from the album. Also performing: Yann Novak w/ G. Brenner, Gabie Strong, and Laura Schumate.
~
The fourth a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.