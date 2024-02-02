DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ian Wellman + Friends (LP Release)

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 2 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In celebration of Ian Wellman’s newest album, The Night The Stars Fell, available through Ash International, Ian Wellman will be performing pieces from the album. Also performing: Yann Novak w/ G. Brenner, Gabie Strong, and Laura Schumate.

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Pehrspace
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gabie Strong, Yann Novak, G. Brenner and 1 more

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

