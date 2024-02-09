DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ITACA TECHNOCLUB

Sala Zenith
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11
Este 9 de Febrero tenemos con nosotros al gran @tonyfimia que tras su gran trayectoria nacional e internacional llega a nuestra familia a marcar un antes y un después con su sesión.

Ítaca Nace como un espacio en el que la música electrónica TECHNO

y HARD...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Miguel Rivas

Sala Zenith

C. de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

