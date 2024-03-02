Top track

Burial Dance/Sonagi/New Forms/Picknumberthree/Silk

Gold Sounds
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Collective Effort NYC presents:

Burial Dance

Sonagi

New Forms

picknumberthreemyLord!

Silk

Saturday, March 2nd, 2024

@ Gold Sounds - 44 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Doors at 7pm - All Ages - $15

Presented by Gold Sounds.
Lineup

Sonagi - 소나기, New Forms

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

