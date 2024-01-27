DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Midnight Service

MAD LIVE
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyMiami
$25
About

YOUR 2024 MIDNIGHT SERVICE

Inspired by the religious experience of going out and listening to good music on the dance floor.

House & Disco ALL NIGHT LONG. We don't mind going dark, acid, underground, erotica, and club.

Miami's newest LGBTQ+ party!

No r...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Midnight Service.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joey with the Mustache, Miguel Clark, Naim Zarzour

Venue

MAD LIVE

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

