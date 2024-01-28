DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Recruitment "Overdrawn" Single Release Party

The George Tavern
Sun, 28 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an alternative Sunday with North-London newcomers Recruitment as we celebrate the release of their debut single, Overdrawn. We've got film screenings, a Big Richard Brand Shiteraffle and cabaret to soothe the soul. The weekend's not over yet, c...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Richard Records
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kipper Gillespie, Recruitment

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

