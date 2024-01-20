DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CANE SULLA LUNA LIVE - album release
“A lieto fine” è l’album d’esordio di Cane Sulla Luna per Blackcandy Produzioni con il contributo di Nuovoimaie.
Un lavoro portato avanti grazie al sodalizio con il produttore Daniele “Mafio” Tortora (Daniele Silvestr...
