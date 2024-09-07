DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Teskey Brothers

O2 Academy Birmingham
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
From £40.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kilimanjaro presents

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

+ Support

Price includes a £1.60 venue restoration levy

Stalls 14+, Balcony 8+, all U14s require an adult 18+
Presented by Kilimanjaro.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Teskey Brothers

Venue

O2 Academy Birmingham

16-18 Horsefair, Birmingham B1 1DB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
3009 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.