Lovers, Samples n’ Friends

The Sultan Room
Sat, 10 Feb, 6:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for our 2nd annual Lovers, Samples n’ Friends!

A night packed with RnB Hits, Deep Cuts & Soulful samples. Come with a lover/friend or find one by the end of the night.

Sounds by Caashout, Kendollaz & Moochie

Hosted by The Comedian

Prizes sponso...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

