Top track

Sunshine Day

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ghana’s Groove: Osibisa

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sunshine Day
Got a code?

Event information

Join us for a high-octane celebration of Ghana’s rich musical history on Ghanaian Independence Day – in the company of Afro-rock pioneers Osibisa.

Representing the first taste of African music for many in the UK, Teddy Osei’s group are a global musical fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Osibisa

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.