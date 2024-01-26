Top track

Magnitude

Le Molotov
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Émergeant de la Caroline du Nord, le groupe straight-edge Magnitude est de retour sous les projecteurs avec leur deuxième album, ‘Of Days Renewed…’, disponible via Triple B Records. Lors du processus créatif de ‘Of Days Renewed…’, les membres étaient catég...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
Lineup

Magnitude

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

