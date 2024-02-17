DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Newcastle | Day 2

NX Newcastle
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:30 pm
DJNewcastle
£16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Newcastle Day Two? Ok! Day 1 of our February return is completely sold out, so we're wheeling it up for a just-added second date with an all-new lineup. Further details imminent– pre-sale kicks off Friday December 15th at 10am GMT, sign up now: https://blr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

NX Newcastle

NE1 1SW, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.