999999999 - Fire 4 the Dancefloor

With Love NYE + NYD 2024 - abbonamento 2 giorni

Industrie
31 Dec 2023 - 2 Jan 2024
DJCatania
€57.63

About

WITH LOVE NYE + NYD 2024
[Festival Edition]

2 CLUBS | 3 STAGES | 30hrs+ OF MUSIC

N.B: Le Line-up per i singoli giorni verranno annunciate poco prima dell'evento.

++ New Light Set up
++ New Sound System

Il party dovrà essere nel p...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da W2 SRLS.
Lineup

11
999999999, Raffaele Attanasio, SLV and 11 more

Venue

Industrie

Via Acquicella Porto 13, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

